James Trafford discusses his incredible save during Burnley's comeback win against Watford

James Trafford’s jaw-dropping save against Watford on Good Friday got plenty of tongues wagging after Burnley’s crucial comeback win.

The 22-year-old pulled off a stunning save to keep Burnley in the game, tipping Edo Kayembe’s 30-yard rocket onto the crossbar with his fingertips.

It turned out to be a crucial moment in the encounter. Trailing 1-0 at the time, the Clarets instantly broke and equalised through Zian Flemming, who headed home from Jaidon Anthony’s teasing cross.

Scott Parker’s men would then go on to claim the three points thanks to Josh Brownhill’s second-half header, while the hosts ended the game with nine men after Moussa Sissoko and Kayembe were both shown two yellow cards.

Reflecting on the game, Trafford told Clarets+: "We didn’t start the game very well, we went a goal down and we probably deserved to be a goal down.

"But the way we reacted throughout the game, we did it with a lot of ability and a lot of effort and we got the win.

"They were good. We knew what we were coming up against. We didn’t start brilliantly but that’s full credit to them.

James Trafford celebrates the win over Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"The game changed though, we scored and went on to win. Unfortunately they self-destructed.

"I’m obviously happy with my performance, but the main thing is that we won.

"The first save onto the crossbar, it was really good and luckily Flem scored straight afterwards and it sort of changed the game.

"After that we were the better team and luckily we won.”

After maintaining that five-point gap to Sheffield United, Burnley know victory over the Blades at Turf Moor on Easter Monday will be enough to secure promotion.

Defeat, however, could set up a nerve-jangling final two games of the season.

"It’s a big game, we’re not naive enough to think it’s not a big game,” Trafford added.

"We’ll stick to our plan though. Regardless of what the result was [on Saturday] and regardless of what was going on elsewhere, we know exactly what we need to do and we should produce it.”