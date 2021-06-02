James Tarkowski to Jadon Sancho: 18 transfer sagas set to affect Burnley, Liverpool and Man City's transfer plans

Clubs across Europe will be eager to bolster their ranks in the coming months but the financial implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may hinder business, while the forthcoming European Championship could delay potential deals.

Burnley are unlikely to be big spenders this summer, of course, and it may be that Sean Dyche faces a bigger challenge in terms of keeping his top stars at Turf Moor. James Tarkowski’s future is likely to be scrutinised and speculated about throughout the summer with the defender only having a year left on his deal, while there could be interest in the likes of Dwight McNeil and Nick Pope.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane’s future will undoubtedly be at the top of the agenda, with gossip on the England skipper’s destination if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur already in full swing.

Manchester City have been linked with the striker as they look to replace Barcelona-bound Sergio Aguero, while Erling Haaland is another big-name striker who could be on his way to the Premier League this summer – while Jack Grealish is another linked with a Champions League move from boyhood club Aston Villa, and Leeds ace Raphinha has been linked with Liverpool.

Will he, won’t he sagas don’t suit anyone but with the Euros coming up, transfers are unlikely to be completed quickly.

Here’s some of the big deals that could rumble throughout the summer.

1. Dean Henderson and David de Gea Man United appear to have reached crossroads in their goalkeeping situation, meaning either David De Gea or Dean Henderson may be sold. Smart money is on ex-Sheffield United loanee Henderson staying and becoming No1 with Tom Heaton brought in on a free transfer as back-up. Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS Buy photo

2. Odsonne Edouard Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is thought to be on Leicester City’s radar. The Parkhead club will seek a big fee from Brendan Rodgers or any other suitors, however. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

3. Erling Haaland Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have each been linked with the Leeds-born Norway international along with Bayern Munich, while the eye-watering finances involved may deter Real Madrid and Barcelona. Dortmund are reported to be demanding 180million Euros (£155m) Photo: INA FASSBENDER Buy photo

4. Harry Kane The 27-year-old striker is supposedly eager to leave Spurs but remain in England and said to favour a move to Manchester City. Manchester United and Chelsea are also thought to be keen. But Kane’s contract has three years to run and, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy renowned for being a tough negotiator, he will command a hefty fee. Photo: Shaun Botterill Buy photo