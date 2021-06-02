James Tarkowski to Jadon Sancho: 18 transfer sagas set to affect Burnley, Liverpool and Man City's transfer plans
The transfer window is set to start ramping up, and as usual there looks set to be a number of sagas that will rumble on throughout the summer.
Clubs across Europe will be eager to bolster their ranks in the coming months but the financial implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may hinder business, while the forthcoming European Championship could delay potential deals.
Burnley are unlikely to be big spenders this summer, of course, and it may be that Sean Dyche faces a bigger challenge in terms of keeping his top stars at Turf Moor. James Tarkowski’s future is likely to be scrutinised and speculated about throughout the summer with the defender only having a year left on his deal, while there could be interest in the likes of Dwight McNeil and Nick Pope.
Elsewhere, Harry Kane’s future will undoubtedly be at the top of the agenda, with gossip on the England skipper’s destination if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur already in full swing.
Manchester City have been linked with the striker as they look to replace Barcelona-bound Sergio Aguero, while Erling Haaland is another big-name striker who could be on his way to the Premier League this summer – while Jack Grealish is another linked with a Champions League move from boyhood club Aston Villa, and Leeds ace Raphinha has been linked with Liverpool.
Will he, won’t he sagas don’t suit anyone but with the Euros coming up, transfers are unlikely to be completed quickly.
Here’s some of the big deals that could rumble throughout the summer.