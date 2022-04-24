Jackson happy to go with flow after Burnley climb out of bottom three

The Clarets beat Wolves 1-0 at Turf Moor to leapfrog Everton, ahead of their derby at Liverpool, into 17th, and move within two points of Leeds United.

Jackson has overseen two wins and a draw in nine days, since the surprise sacking of Sean Dyche, and, with five games to play, there are increasing calls for chairman Alan Pace to hand the former Shrewsbury and Tranmere boss the job to the end of the campaign.

Jackson remains patient and awaits Pace’s next move.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Michael Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley celebrates after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Asked what the plan is now, Jackson smiled: "My plan? I'd like to say eight pints!

"But I'll be going home, sitting on the couch and seeing my family, and I'll go and see my dad tomorrow.

"When you win a game, enjoy that, the next day start thinking about everything else that goes with it, but the lads deserve to enjoy this, they've had a really tough week.

"I might try and catch a bit of the Liverpool-Everton game, but I've tried to stay away from those games, even the Everton-Leicester game I watched with my little boy, rather than watching that, I've been trying to get as much downtime as I can, in the meantime I just focus on what we can do.”

Pace’s search for a replacement for Dyche continues, whether that will be someone for the remainder of the season or in the summer, and Jackson added: "I can't affect that, all we can affect as a staff, is the group, that's it.

"It's day to day, we've come off the back of this week, and we can enjoy this bit because there's still a hell of a lot of football to come, so it's about trying to improve and get better anything we're doing.

"I don't know at this moment in time (when speaking to chairman).”

Asked whether he is prepared to go with the flow, he added: "Yes,definitely.

"For me, we're all trying to achieve the same thing, we're all part of this club, the chairman's club, the fans' club, the players' club - we're all part of that.”

On the game itself, Burnley were second best to Wolves in the first half, although they had as many as as good quality chances as the visitors, with Dwight McNeil twice going close.

But once Matej Vydra turned in Wout Weghorst’s centre after a flowing move, the Clarets defended as though their lives depended on it: "It's a great result and a really strong performance again, it's the third game in a week, so we had to dig deep in areas of that game, we didn't start great, but we grew into it, and started to come into it more.

"We tweaked a few things at half-time that we needed to get better, and we started well, and then obviously get the goal and it's about managing the game out then a bit, because we had a couple of lads carrying knocks and niggles.

"I think they've shown those attributes in all three games, it's a big part of this group, to dig in, run hard and adding those bits of quality as well.

"Third game in the Premier League in a week, the ground you have to cover, the intensity, and what they've dealt with, it's been outstanding.

"I don't like to mention players, but look at Jack Cork, he was unbelievable today, immense, and I could go through the rest of the lads.

"But the group has come together and it's all credit to them, the staff, everyone involved, and, adding on top of that, the reaction we're getting from the fans - they're dragging the players through those little lulls, they've been terrific.