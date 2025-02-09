Ivan Juric makes Southampton performance claim despite being dumped out of FA Cup by Burnley

Southampton boss Ivan Juric insists he was satisfied with his side’s performance despite being dumped out of the FA Cup by Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Marcus Edwards scored the decisive goal on his debut as Scott Parker’s men clinched their spot in the fifth round of the competition with a hard-earned 1-0 win at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Not many of the home faithful had much to complain about the result, but Saints boss Juric felt his side didn’t do too much wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm frustrated with the result. I think we did a really good performance,” he said.

"I feel that even in the stadium, we enjoyed the game until we conceded one scrappy goal. We were really bad (struggled) to score the goal.

"We had lots of moments, lots of chances, lots of free-kicks near their area and we weren't able to score.

"I think there were really moments that you had to score, [Ryan] Manning two times. [Kamaldeen] Sulemana and other situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Ivan Juric, Manager of Southampton, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

"I think it was a miss, even in the Manning situation, the first chance was a miss of a little bit, not quality, but I can say confidence because [Tyler] Dibling was alone.

"You have to work. I think we have a very young team in attack, we can do it better and they can improve it."

Juric added: “We conceded a few things and that was enough to lose the game.

“It was a really good moment for us in the second half and the most part of the first half – that you feel like we are superior, we are dominating, but you have to score and we didn’t score."