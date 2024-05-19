‘It’s going to be emotional’: The words of Burnley duo Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson ahead of final farewells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It promises to be an emotional afternoon for Burnley fans as they prepare to bid farewell to two club stalwarts.

Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson will wear the famous claret jersey for one final time this afternoon when Vincent Kompany’s men end their campaign with a clash against Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor.

It was announced on Saturday that the two servants will end their long associations with the club once their contracts come to an end this summer.

Gudmundsson, Burnley’s longest serving player, has been with the club since 2016, while Cork has made 266 appearances over three spells, two initially on loan before a permanent move to East Lancashire in 2017.

Both players will now get the emotional send-off they deserve as Burnley finish their season back in front of their own fans.

Speaking ahead of his final outing, Gudmundsson told Clarets+. “It’s going to be emotional obviously. I’ve been here for eight years and it’s been a massive part of my career.

“It’s just a really nice club and I’ve enjoyed every single year. Obviously I’ve had difficult times with Burnley but I’ve also had some unbelievable times with Burnley as well.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley celebrates alongside teammates towards the fans after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“To play my last game at Turf Moor will mean a lot to me. I would have liked it to end on a better note, to stay in the Premier League, but it wasn’t meant to be. But these eight years have been absolutely fantastic. I’m really going to miss this club.”

Cork, meanwhile, brings down the curtain on a memorable stint in East Lancashire.

“It will be nice to get a chance to say goodbye to everyone,” the midfielder said.

“They’ve all been so good to me on the journey, from when I first made my debut at Fulham, scoring my first goal at Tottenham, coming back the second time, getting into Europe, having a couple of good seasons with Sean Dyche and then getting relegated was one of the worst days ever. It was terrible, it was horrible.

“Everybody was so excited thinking we were going to stay up, it was tough for a couple of weeks.

“But to get the chance to get the club promoted meant everything to us. To lift that trophy with the boys that had gone down the year before was such an amazing feeling and I know the fans appreciated that.

“Unfortunately we just couldn’t do it this year but I’m just glad to be a part of the journey.”