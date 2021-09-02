"It is with the lawyers and hopefully we will get it sorted out pretty quickly" - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on his new contract

Sean Dyche

And all eyes now turn to arguably the most important business of the lot – manager Sean Dyche and his new contract.

Roberts, 25, arrived from Swansea City on deadline day on a four-year deal, for a fee beieved to be in the region of £2.5m – joining Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Lennon and Maxwel Cornet as welcome additions to Dyche’s squad.

It has been a case of first things first, with chairman Alan Pace admitting the window was the immediate priority.

But with Dyche’s deal due to run out in the summer, that is very much the most pressing matter now for the chairman.

And Dyche now expects the situation to be sorted out imminently.

Asked whether the club backing him in the window had a bearing on him signing, he admitted: “No bearing, it is with the lawyers and hopefully we will get it sorted out pretty quickly.”

An agreement has been on the cards for some time, with both parties seemingly on the same page.

Pace said three weeks ago: “We love Sean to death. We want Sean to be here for a long time.

“If it was up to me, I’d write a contract for 10 years, I don’t have a problem.

“We also have collectively identified there are other priorities, because we are very comfortable with one another, I think, and we have a good thing working together.

“It is still a priority, but I wouldn’t put it as the number one priority – the window is for now.

“I’m not worried from that perspective.”

Asked whether he was relaxed about the situation, Pace added: “I am, I was probably less relaxed when we came in, from a worrying perspective, I can be a little anxious and impatient, that’s my nature – I’d like everything done yesterday.

“I’m learning more patience because it doesn’t just happen, things have to be sorted out, but the more important side was the window and getting comfortable with each other, because if you’re doing something long term, it has to feel right for everybody.

“It hasn’t been ‘oh we’ve got to do this tomorrow’, because it has been much more important that what we have to do tomorrow is this transfer window, and get our organisation in the right spot to move forward and build our academy in the right way, scout in the right way, fill the playing slots.”

And Dyche explained last month: “My situation is ongoing and I don’t think there is anything to it other than making sure things are in place. It is just taking a bit of time to iron out the details.”

He later said, amid some cynicism in some parts on why the contract hadn’t been signed yet: “It’s taking a bit more time than was hoped. It is in process and I’ve never said I’m leaving, I’ve never said anything other than I am still here and I am still currently here.