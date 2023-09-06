Vincent Kompany ready for Burnley's Premier League baptism of fire to grow even hotter after international break
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite suffering three league defeats out of three, the manager insists there is plenty to look forward to, with the team ready to build on their experiences so far.
Two of the Clarets' losses have come at the hands of the division's two early pacesetters – Manchester City and Tottenham – but Kompany isn't using that as an excuse for their sluggish start.
“There’s no such thing as an easy game in this league, so you have to try and prepare in the best way you think you can get a result,” he said.
“Our team shows signs of having something really interesting, something to look forward to and we continue to build on that, whether it’s Tottenham or any other opposition.
“We focus on our own improvements, but we still think we can get a result of course.”
The international break represents a chance to take stock, reflect, and prepare for another stern run of matches.
A Monday night away date at Nottingham Forest is followed by mouth-watering Turf Moor encounters with Manchester United and Chelsea, with a trip to Newcastle sandwiched in between.
Despite the calibre of opposition on the horizon, Kompany isn’t fazed one bit.
“I think I’d prefer it that way, “he said. “Those games can all come 10 games into the season, or 15 games into the season, and you can be as good as you want to be but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get results.
“The key is on getting better as quickly as we can and facing the top sides early? I don’t have a problem with that.
“As long as emotionally we don’t let ourselves get into a hype if we do succeed or too much into drama if we don’t get results.
“This team has enough to have something to look forward to. It’s a really enjoyable team to coach, there’s not one moment I haven’t enjoyed being with these guys and that’s a good base.”