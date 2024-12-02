As records go, it is “pretty remarkable” – the first time Burnley have kept five league clean sheets in a row since 1980.

On top of that; just six league goals conceded all season – only Liverpool (eight) and Sheffield United (nine) have kept that column to single digits.

As pleasing as these figures are to the Clarets boss, it’s the players’ desire to improve, to learn – no matter the result the previous game – that is impressing him most.

"It's pretty remarkable really to be honest [the number of clean sheets]. I don't know where that sits overall in terms of the general leagues, or wherever we are, but I mean, look, we've been rock solid in certain moments, and I do emphasise this is not just a back five unit here. This is the whole team.

"They've got habits and traits; they're relentless in what they do. We come in after a bit of a dip. We have a bad result. They come in on a Monday. They can't wait to sit in a meeting room, and listen to what I've got to say, and how we can keep improving. If you've got that, you have a chance. Whether it's professional sport or whether that's your son who wants to get better at his math when he gets a bad result – that's exactly what you need. How can I improve? What do I need to do? That takes courage, and it takes bravery. I've got men that are willing to do that, and that's pleasing.”

James Trafford ran the entire length of the Stoke pitch to celebrate with his teammates following Josh Brownhill’s penalty – and Parker said the togetherness of this group was something that could not be understated.

“I think it says a lot [Trafford’s celebration]. I've been involved in some really good teams that have won Premier Leagues; been involved in some lesser teams – and the most important thing is that cohesion. The morale, the togetherness of a group. This is a group of men that every Saturday are judged, every Saturday for 90 minutes. They have to go on a football field, and battle, fight, and they have to be together. It’s a close knit team considering how quickly it's been put together. They enjoy their time together socially, enjoy their time together around the training ground; there’s a real togetherness about us. And it's probably the bedrock of what we're doing really.

"Now look, we're going to need that more than ever. There's bumps along this journey. At this present moment in time, we're doing very, very well. We’ve picked up some great results. There's bumps along this journey, and that togetherness, and that cohesion, will get us through those bumps.”