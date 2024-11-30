Few would have bet against a Clarets clean sheet at the bet365 Stadium – but backing them for a second straight 2-0 win might have been a longer shot.

Scott Parker's men came into the game against Stoke looking for five clean sheets in a row, and the meanest defence in the division once again delivered another solid performance.

The away fans had to wait until the second half for any real excitement, but goals from Jay Rodriguez and a penalty from Josh Brownhill ensured the Clarets faithful went home happy.

Burnley players celebrate Josh Brownhill's goal against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It was a tentative start, with neither team able to apply significant pressure in the final third, as both struggled to find any rhythm in the early stages.

Luca Koleosho had the first real chance of the game, finding space in the box, only for his shot to be saved by the Stoke keeper near the half-hour mark.

Stoke began to grow into the match as the half wore on, a good block from Maxime Esteve keeping things level before James Trafford saved well from Thomas Cannon as half-time approached. Trafford was beaten a second later, Jun-Ho Bae's backheel, though, cleared off the line by CJ Egan-Riley.

Just like against Coventry midweek, it was another quick start to the second half for the Clarets, with Rodriguez netting his second goal of the season, and his second in four games.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley celebrates after he scores their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City FC and Burnley FC at Bet365 Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Connor Roberts' deep cross to the back post was touched back inside by Josh Laurent where Rodriguez was waiting to prod home.

Burnley thought they had a penalty two minutes later when Jaidon Anthony raced onto a ball by Josh Cullen only to be taken out by an onrushing Vicktor Johansson as he touched it by him. However, the referee saw nothing in it, choosing to award a corner instead.

It was Anthony again who had a chance to put daylight between the two sides, but ended up putting daylight between the ball and the wrong side of the bar following a good ball in from Laurent.

It wasn't to prove costly, though. With 10 minutes to go Peter Bankes this time did point to the spot, following a trip in the box on Cullen, and on as a sub, the returning Josh Brownhill made no mistake, hitting it hard and low into the bottom corner.

The Clarets are next in action at home to Middlesbrough on Friday evening, knowing a fifth win in a row will see them, at least for a few hours, reach the Championship summit.