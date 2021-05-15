'Smashing it', 'Masterclass incoming' - Burnley fans react as Dyche makes one change vs Leeds United

Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa. (Photo by NIGEL FRENCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche’s men have enjoyed a superb week, securing their Premier League status for next season with a 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday evening.

For their part, the Whites are looking to cement their spot in the top half of the table with a win over the Clarets, and will be hoping to build on last weekend’s impressive 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Leeds at Elland Road back in December, with Patrick Bamford scoring the only goal from the penalty spot.

Taking all of that into account, the only alteration sees Bailey Peacock-Farrell come into the side against his former club, with first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope ruled out through injury.

We’ve gathered some of the best reactions from supporters on Twitter below…

@Tobzzz03 tweeted: “BPF about to silence the Leeds fans who slander him”

@TheClarets_com tweeted: “BPF replacing Pope... let's hope this goes well! Come on boys!”

@chris_bfc tweeted: “BPF masterclass incoming”

@concept4alex tweeted: “BPF MOM performance incoming”

@ConnorM71558123 tweeted: “So we have nothing to play for and we still don't give any of the youngsters a try. What is the point, Dyche?”

@Iwanadityaa_ tweeted: “Chris Wood ready to score a brace”