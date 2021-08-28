Sky Sports pundit urges Burnley to hang on to 'exciting' talent amid exit speculation
Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has urged Burnley to hang on to winger Dwight McNeil in the latter stages of this summer’s transfer window.
The Turf Moor wide man has been at the centre of widespread speculation regarding his future in recent months, with the Clarets’ well-documented pursuit of Lyon star Maxwel Cornet adding fuel to the fire.
For his part, however, Sean Dyche is confident that the 21-year-old is going nowhere.
Speaking after last week’s defeat against Liverpool, he said: “At the minute he's enjoying his football, he's under a long term contract, and as far as he feeds back to me, he's enjoying the constant challenge of the Premier League.”
That update should come as a relief to former Crystal Palace striker Morrison, who voiced his admiration of McNeil on this weekend’s edition of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.
He said: “They [Burnley] want to sign Cornet, and he is a left winger as well. I hope that’s not to lose a player like Dwight McNeil because he’s an exciting talent.
"He’s an old-fashioned winger – he wants to get half a yard and get balls into the box. As an ex-centre-forward, I’d have loved to play with him because you know what you’re going to get.
"He suits Burnley down to the ground.
"Do I believe he can go and play for a bigger team in the Premier League? He definitely can, he’s got the ability, and there will come a time when he does want to move.”