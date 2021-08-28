Sky Sports pundit urges Burnley to hang on to 'exciting' talent amid exit speculation

Dwight McNeil of Burnley. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Turf Moor wide man has been at the centre of widespread speculation regarding his future in recent months, with the Clarets’ well-documented pursuit of Lyon star Maxwel Cornet adding fuel to the fire.

For his part, however, Sean Dyche is confident that the 21-year-old is going nowhere.

Speaking after last week’s defeat against Liverpool, he said: “At the minute he's enjoying his football, he's under a long term contract, and as far as he feeds back to me, he's enjoying the constant challenge of the Premier League.”

That update should come as a relief to former Crystal Palace striker Morrison, who voiced his admiration of McNeil on this weekend’s edition of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

He said: “They [Burnley] want to sign Cornet, and he is a left winger as well. I hope that’s not to lose a player like Dwight McNeil because he’s an exciting talent.

"He’s an old-fashioned winger – he wants to get half a yard and get balls into the box. As an ex-centre-forward, I’d have loved to play with him because you know what you’re going to get.

"He suits Burnley down to the ground.