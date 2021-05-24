Sky pundit claims 'magnificent' Liverpool player would be ideal Burnley signing

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams of Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has emerged as an unlikely hero for the Reds this season after helping them to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League despite an array of injuries to senior defensive talents.

Phillips spent last season out on loan with German side Stuttgart, but has gone on to make 17 top flight appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men in 2020/21.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning to fitness in the near future, however, it remains to be seen what next year will hold for Phillips, and Hendrie is of the opinion that he could prove to be a real asset for Sean Dyche’s side – especially after putting in a stellar performance at Turf Moor last week.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special, the former Aston Villa man said: “He has been a breath of fresh air, you’ve got to say.

"What I like about him, is he a Liverpool-style player? Possibly not, but everyone’s grown to like what he’s been all about.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, he puts his head where he shouldn’t do. Why shouldn’t he be one of the better centre-halves around?

"He’s proved that he has turned a big corner. Against Burnley in particular he was excellent. The goal-line clearance was top drawer.

"He’s the type of player, no disrespect, that I could see at a Burnley or somewhere like that. He’s that style of player.