Revealed: Where Burnley SHOULD have finished in the Premier League - according to data experts

Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

On the one hand, Sean Dyche will feel that his side are better than scraping survival, but on the other, safety is safety.

In total Burnley picked up 39 points, scoring 33 goals and conceding 55 – but how should they have fared in 2020/21?

Expected goals, or xG for short, is a metric used to determine how many time a side should score over the course of 90 minutes based on the quality of chances they create.

Actual League Position: 1st Goals For: 83 Goals Against: 32 Points: 86 xLP: 1st (=) xGF: 77.72 xGA: 30.61 xP: 83.38 (Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images)

Of course that also means that there is a tally of expected goals conceded, and using these two figures, it’s possible to determine how many points a team is expected to take from a match.

Stats-based site Understat have thrown all of those numbers together, and the outcome is an alternative Premier League table showing where every club should have finished.

Click through the standings below...

Actual League Position: 4th Goals For: 58 Goals Against: 38 Points: 67 xLP: 2nd (+2) xGF: 68.66 xGA: 30.9 xP: 77.41 (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 3rd Goals For: 68 Goals Against: 42 Points: 69 xLP: 3rd (=) xGF: 72.21 xGA: 47.3 xP: 68.8 (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 2nd Goals For: 73 Goals Against: 44 Points: 74 xLP: 4th (-2) xGF: 63.7 xGA: 41.92 xP: 65.64 (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 16th Goals For: 40 Goals Against: 46 Points: 41 xLP: 5th (+11) xGF: 53.82 xGA: 39.91 xP: 61.41 (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 5th Goals For: 68 Goals Against: 50 Points: 66 xLP: 6th (-1) xGF: 58.8 xGA: 47.07 xP: 59.75 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 6th Goals For: 62 Goals Against: 47 Points: 65 xLP: 7th (-1) xGF: 60.34 xGA: 49.86 xP: 59.18 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 8th Goals For: 55 Goals Against: 39 Points: 61 xLP: 8th (=) xGF: 52.25 xGA: 43.23 xP: 58.72 (Photo by Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 11th Goals For: 55 Goals Against: 46 Points: 55 xLP: 9th (+2) xGF: 56.72 xGA: 53.25 xP: 54.06 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 7th Goals For: 68 Goals Against: 45 Points: 62 xLP: 10th (-3) xGF: 56.68 xGA: 52.55 xP: 53.98 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 9th Goals For: 62 Goals Against: 54 Points: 59 xLP: 11th (-2) xGF: 59.26 xGA: 63.02 xP: 51.81 (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 10th Goals For: 47 Goals Against: 48 Points: 59 xLP: 12th (-2) xGF: 49.24 xGA: 50.16 xP: 50.72 (Photo by NAOMI BAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 13th Goals For: 36 Goals Against: 52 Points: 45 xLP: 13th (=) xGF: 38.62 xGA: 52.19 xP: 44.26 (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 15th Goals For: 47 Goals Against: 68 Points: 43 xLP: 14th (+1) xGF: 45.28 xGA: 58.55 xP: 44.17 (Photo by John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images)

Actual League Position: 12th Goals For: 46 Goals Against: 62 Points: 45 xLP: 15th (-3) xGF: 43.96 xGA: 60.02 xP: 42.65 (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)