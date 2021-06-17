Revealed: The top-scoring English clubs at European Championships - and how Burnley compare

For Burnley supporters, there are plenty of opportunities to see their heroes in action, whether it be Matej Vydra for the Czech Republic, or former defedner Kieran Trippier for England.

But how have Clarets players fared at the European Championships in years gone by?

Paddy Power have conducted research to discover which clubs in Europe have seen their assets score the most goals in the competition over its long and fabled history.

Real Madrid lead the way with 30 goals scored, followed by Juventus (27), Bayern Munich (26), and Barcelona (24) – but which English clubs have had the most success, and how do Burnley measure up?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of the top 20, and to see who tops the charts...

1. Sunderland Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

2. Burnley Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

3. Stoke City Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Leeds United Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo