Revealed: The top-scoring English clubs at European Championships - and how Burnley compare
The United Kingdom has been swept up by Euro 2020, with England, Scotland, and Wales all looking to book their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.
For Burnley supporters, there are plenty of opportunities to see their heroes in action, whether it be Matej Vydra for the Czech Republic, or former defedner Kieran Trippier for England.
But how have Clarets players fared at the European Championships in years gone by?
Paddy Power have conducted research to discover which clubs in Europe have seen their assets score the most goals in the competition over its long and fabled history.
Real Madrid lead the way with 30 goals scored, followed by Juventus (27), Bayern Munich (26), and Barcelona (24) – but which English clubs have had the most success, and how do Burnley measure up?
