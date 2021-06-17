Euro 2020 match ball. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Revealed: The top-scoring English clubs at European Championships - and how Burnley compare

The United Kingdom has been swept up by Euro 2020, with England, Scotland, and Wales all looking to book their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 2:46 pm

For Burnley supporters, there are plenty of opportunities to see their heroes in action, whether it be Matej Vydra for the Czech Republic, or former defedner Kieran Trippier for England.

But how have Clarets players fared at the European Championships in years gone by?

Paddy Power have conducted research to discover which clubs in Europe have seen their assets score the most goals in the competition over its long and fabled history.

Real Madrid lead the way with 30 goals scored, followed by Juventus (27), Bayern Munich (26), and Barcelona (24) – but which English clubs have had the most success, and how do Burnley measure up?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of the top 20, and to see who tops the charts...

1. Sunderland

Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. Burnley

Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

3. Stoke City

Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Leeds United

Number of goals: 1 Overall rank: 101st (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images)

