Revealed: The best and worst players at Burnley in 20/21 - according to data experts

Burnley would have been hoping to finish higher than 17th at the start of the season.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:47 pm

All things considered though, survival and a sixth-consecutive campaign in the Premier League is nothing to be sniffed at.

But out of Sean Dyche's squad, who excelled and who struggled a little with the challenges of this year’s top flight?

Stats boffins Whoscored.com have been keeping a close eye on everything that’s gone down in the Premier League since last August, and they’ve produced an average match rating for every single player to make an appearance in 2020/21 – but who has impressed and who has underwhelmed?

For the sake of fairness, we’ve only included players here who featured for 450 minutes or more in the top flight this term – equivalent to five full matches.

Click and scroll through the pages below to find out who was the best and worst talent at each Premier League club this season, according to the statisticians.

1. Arsenal

Highest-rated: Alexandre Lacazette - 6.89 Lowest-rated: Mohamed Elneny - 6.43 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

2. Aston Villa

Highest-rated: Jack Grealish - 7.56 Lowest-rated: Jacob Ramsey - 6.20 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

3. Brighton

Highest-rated: Solly March - 7.07 Lowest-rated: Mat Ryan - 6.12 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

4. Burnley

Highest-rated: James Tarkowski - 7.02 Lowest-rated: Jay Rodriguez - 6.27 (Photo by MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

