Revealed: The best and worst players at Burnley in 20/21 - according to data experts
Burnley would have been hoping to finish higher than 17th at the start of the season.
All things considered though, survival and a sixth-consecutive campaign in the Premier League is nothing to be sniffed at.
But out of Sean Dyche's squad, who excelled and who struggled a little with the challenges of this year’s top flight?
Stats boffins Whoscored.com have been keeping a close eye on everything that’s gone down in the Premier League since last August, and they’ve produced an average match rating for every single player to make an appearance in 2020/21 – but who has impressed and who has underwhelmed?
For the sake of fairness, we’ve only included players here who featured for 450 minutes or more in the top flight this term – equivalent to five full matches.
