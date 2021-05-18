Revealed: How Burnley's cup final record compares to their Premier League rivals

From the FA Cup to the Champions League to the EFL play-offs, there’s plenty of opportunity for glory across the footballing pyramid.

Leicester City were the first club to taste success in these crucial latter stages, beating Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday to lift the FA Cup.

Obviously, Burnley aren’t fortunate enough to be contesting any finals this season, but with an all-English Champions League final on the horizon, it got us thinking about some of the Clarets’ past ventures.

Paddy Power have been crunching the numbers on every cup final since 1980/81 – including Champions Leagues, Europa Leagues, FA Cups, League Cups, and play-offs – to determine which Premier League clubs historically have the best records.

*Data only includes current top flight clubs who have played in three or more finals since 80/81.

1. Sheffield United Losses: 4 Wins: 0 Finals: 4 Win rate: 0%

2. Leeds United Losses: 4 Wins: 0 Finals: 4 Win rate: 0%

3. Everton Losses: 5 Wins: 2 Finals: 7 Win rate: 29%

4. Southampton Losses: 2 Wins: 1 Finals: 3 Win rate: 33%