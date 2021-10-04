For Saturday’s goal-less draw at home to Norwich City, the Clarets were without skipper Ben Mee (ankle), winger Maxwel Cornet (hamstring), deadline day signing Connor Roberts (thigh) and midfielder Dale Stephens (ankle), while striker Matej Vydra fell on his back after being caught by a punch from Canaries keeper Tim Krul and was eventually forced off.

Roberts, yet to feature for Burnley after a £2.5m switch from Swansea City, after suffering a groin injury at Euro 2020, will report with Wales, while Cornet is expected to link up with the Ivory Coast.

But Dyche hopes the pair will come back raring to go again: “Connor is different, he's going away with Wales but we've made it clear to them he's hardly played, he's played 45 minutes so he's a bit behind the curve.

"He's generally fit, very fit actually, the way he is as a lad.

"Collo (Nathan Collins) got a game today, which is good, and Maxwel, we're hopeful if he goes away, which it looks like he will, then he'll come back fit and well.

"Strong signs from them.

"Dale Stephens is behind the curve, but we're not worried about the injuries this season, which is pleasing, and it's just adding to the level of fitness of the players.

"Maxwel showed strong signs early on, to affect us in a positive way.”

On Vydra and Mee, Dyche added: “He just got a knock (Vydra).

”Ben got a twist and a knock on his ankle on Friday, we have had it scanned and it is nothing too serious, but it swelled up and it was too much for today (Saturday).”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League chatter below...

1. Tielemans targeted by Real Real Madrid are keen on a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. (El Nacional) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Race on for Nunez Manchester City lead Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. Brighton were linked over the summer. (Daily Star) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

3. Liverpool want Kozlowski Liverpool are interested in signing Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski. The 17-year-old, who plays for Pogon Szczecin in his homeland, has been likened to Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne. (Mirror) (Photo by ANATOLY MALTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANATOLY MALTSEV Photo Sales

4. Kenny backs Leeds to accept Phillips offer Leeds United will be forced to sell Kalvin Phillips to Man United if they receive an offer of £90million, according to Paddy Kenny. (Football Insider) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales