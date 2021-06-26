It feels like every time that we’re treated to a World Cup or a European Championship there are at least one or two breakout players who go from relative anonymity to red hot property in a staggeringly short period of time.
Of course, Euro 2020 is well underway, with the group stage already done and dusted, and with that in mind we’ve taken a look back over the past fortnight of action to pick out some of the best talent – some more unsung than others – that Burnley and the rest of their Premier League rivals could, and maybe should, look to make moves for before the end of the summer.
to see which hidden gems could be in line to make a big impact in the transfer market after their stellar showings on Europe's biggest stage...
1. Patrik Schick - Czech Republic
Schick was hardly an unknown going into the tournament following spells with AS Roma, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen, but if there were any doubts over whether he has what it takes to establish himself as a top, top striking presence, they've surely been dispelled after he scored three goals in three group stage outings. The Czech would be a smart signing for just about any Premier League side. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
2. Mikkel Damsgaard - Denmark
The Sampdoria man has been linked with a move to the Premier League before, with interest credited to Leeds United in particular. Still only 20, he has been a shining light for a Danish side who have had to overcome real adversity to reach the knockout stages. Damsgaard is a versatile attacking talent who is likely to attract plenty of interest after Euro 2020 finishes. (Photo by Wolfgang Rattay - Pool/Getty Images)
3. Robin Olsen - Sweden
It might be a stretch to suggest that a 31-year-old with 47 international caps to his name is a "breakout star", but there's no denying that Olsen's displays for Sweden this tournament have done his reputation a world of good. A free agent after being released by Everton, any side looking for a rock steady deputy between the sticks could do a whole lot worse than the experienced stopper. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
4. Denzel Dumfries - Netherlands
Two goals and an assist in three matches in an impressive return from a right-back, but then again, with his engine and proclivity for popping up in advanced areas, Dumfries is pretty much a winger too. At 25, he is in his prime and still playing in his homeland for PSV Eindhoven. (Photo by Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images)
