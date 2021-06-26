It feels like every time that we’re treated to a World Cup or a European Championship there are at least one or two breakout players who go from relative anonymity to red hot property in a staggeringly short period of time.

Of course, Euro 2020 is well underway, with the group stage already done and dusted, and with that in mind we’ve taken a look back over the past fortnight of action to pick out some of the best talent – some more unsung than others – that Burnley and the rest of their Premier League rivals could, and maybe should, look to make moves for before the end of the summer.