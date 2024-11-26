NFL legend JJ Watt congratulates Jay Rodriguez on reaching 300 appearances for Burnley FC
The 35-year-old reached the triple century after starting for the Clarets in their 1-0 win away at Bristol City on Saturday. During two spells at the club, the hometown hero has found the net 75 times.
To mark the milestone, a number of Rodriguez's former team-mates recorded congratulatory messages for him. Adding to the tributes, NFL legend JJ Watt also shared heartfelt words, saying: “I just want to send my congratulations on your 300th appearance for your hometown club Burnley. I want to say thank you for being an absolute pillar of the community, for being a pillar of this club, and for representing everything great about this town and this club.”
