NFL legend JJ Watt congratulates Jay Rodriguez on reaching 300 appearances for Burnley FC

By John Deehan
Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

JJ Watt has recorded a special message for Jay Rodriguez as the club prepares to pay tribute to the striker’s 300 appearances ahead of tonight’s match with Coventry City.

The 35-year-old reached the triple century after starting for the Clarets in their 1-0 win away at Bristol City on Saturday. During two spells at the club, the hometown hero has found the net 75 times.

To mark the milestone, a number of Rodriguez's former team-mates recorded congratulatory messages for him. Adding to the tributes, NFL legend JJ Watt also shared heartfelt words, saying: “I just want to send my congratulations on your 300th appearance for your hometown club Burnley. I want to say thank you for being an absolute pillar of the community, for being a pillar of this club, and for representing everything great about this town and this club.”

Related topics:BurnleyNFLCoventry CityBristol City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice