Burnley FC boss Scott Parker says his side is going to need the fans behind them more than ever as they enter a tough Christmas stretch.

The Clarets are unbeaten on home turf this season, and will be hoping to keep that run going when they face fifth-place Middlesbrough on Friday evening.

Parker said that while it was their job to entertain the fans, he hopes they can be there for the players in the moments they need them most.

Scott Parker wants the Turf Moor faithful to be in fine voice when they entertain Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Our home stadium needs to be the fortress. There's going to be some bad times, there's going to be some really, really good times. We're going to need these fans behind us more than ever. And we need to make this this stadium a tough one. It’s a cliché, and maybe a bit cheesy, but it is the 12th man. I've been in the arena, I've played around it – you don't realise how powerful those moments are when, maybe you're just feeling a little bit down or a little bit leggy in certain moments; the stadium can give us the lift that we need – like they have done really.

"So, looking forward to going back now on Friday. I'm sure it'll be an amazing atmosphere against a good side. It's our job to entertain our fans, it’s our job to to give them the lift to get behind us in certain moments – but what I will say is maybe there's a responsibility on them getting behind us as well because we'll always endeavour, and we'll try our best. These players will always give absolutely everything. You'll never be able to criticise this team in terms of a general lack of effort or non-commitment. We're in this together and I include the fans, I include everyone in the organisation. And together, we hopefully have a chance.”

The game with Middlesbrough will mark just Parker's 20th competitive match in charge of the Clarets. And he’s enjoyed every bit of it so far.

“Sometimes it feels like it's flown by, sometimes it feels like I’ve been here for sometime. 20th game – not been in here long. It's very, very clear, obviously coming here five, six months ago. But I’ve enjoyed every bit of it really, and hopefully we can have some more appearances on that, and we c ankeep moving in the right direction.”