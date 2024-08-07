Mission to Burnley producers outline what fans can expect from Series Two of hit documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clarets fans should expect to see more dramatic behind-the-scenes footage when the second series of Mission to Burnley hits our TV screens.

That’s according to the producers of the documentary, which airs this week on the eve of Burnley’s 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The first series, which spanned four episodes, covered the very end of the Sean Dyche era and the beginning of Vincent Kompany’s spell, where he guided the Clarets to the Premier League with an unforgettable Championship title win.

This series, however, chronicles the struggles the Clarets encountered in the top flight where they picked up just five league wins and 24 points as they suffered relegation back to the Championship.

Matt Hodgson, who works as a showrunner at Adhoc Films, told talkSPORT how Burnley’s miserable campaign makes for a more dramatic and “complex” show.

“With the first series, obviously we craved success but from a documentary and drama point of view it became a little bit one-toned towards the end, because they won the league at such a canter,” he explained.

“This season has got far more layers of complexity to it due to the pressures and stresses the team were under in the goldfish bowl of the Premier League. Throw into the mix the fact they weren’t getting the results they required…

“But in addition to that, the access had grown exponentially through the second series, so we were getting more dramatic moments in terms of day-to-day occurrences, but we were filming so much more of it at the same time as well, so this series has got a far more dense feeling to it than the first series.”

Hodgson added: “It’s just more of a complex story when there’s failure as opposed to success.

“All football fans will be curious to see how things went awry, to see what was attempted to put the wheels back on, but a relegation story is definitely more dramatic and more interesting. It’s more captivating, definitely.”

Angry outbursts from Kompany are shown in the documentary’s trailer, which perhaps should come as no surprise given how tough his side were finding it in the Premier League.

When asked if those filming were ever booted out or told to stop filming, director Tom Magnus said: “Not me personally, thankfully. But the guys who were in there filming, who did a great job, just about managed to avoid being chucked out.

“I think there were a couple of moments where they might have had a tap on the shoulder but they managed that situation really well, because it’s not an easy situation to be in at a potentially volatile dressing room.

“I think we got some incredible footage and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”

From the outside world, one of the most perplexing developments from last season was the faith put in Kompany and the lack of pressure on his job.

According to Hodgson, the board’s “faith” will shine through during the four-part series.

“He stuck to what he wanted to do and he got full support from the Burnley board,” he said.

“That was quite interesting because often you would see when a club is not doing well the manager losing their job or pressure being put on them. While there was that from the outside world, we never sensed that from the inside and you really see that faith.”

With these types of documentaries, there is often a fear that the club will have editorial control. Hodgson, however, allayed those fears.

“Relationships are everything with what we do and we’ve nurtured that relationship, but we also made it clear that things have to be at arm’s length at the same time,” he said.

“Alan [Pace] has been really on the same page as us from that point of view, that we’re not going to change things just because they might reflect in a more negative fashion either on himself or the club.

“We have to be truthful and the truth is what eventually will get people hooked in emotionally to a story and to the club potentially.

“There was no smash and grab from our point of view, there was no unveiling to Alan at the end, we kept him involved in what we were doing but we always made it clear throughout that we have editorial control.

“There’s been projects before where that’s not been possible and we’ve walked away. This one we felt really comfortable with how Alan was receiving that.”

The documentary will end with Kompany’s surprise departure to Bayern Munich, an appointment that shocked the footballing world.

When asked if the next series will cover Kompany’s time in Munich, Magnus joked: “You never know, I might have to brush up on my German. But that would be quite something.

“Having spent time around him, I can see why [he got the Bayern Munich job]. He’s such a compelling and charismatic figure. When he talks, people listen.

“Even when things were going badly for the club and results weren’t going right on the pitch, the club and everyone around him still believed in him.

“I think he’s going to go a long, long way. I know very little about football but you can definitely see that in him. He’s only 38 and he’s got an incredible future ahead.”

Mission to Burnley launches on the new Sky Sports+ channel on Thursday before being released on Sky Sports on Friday.