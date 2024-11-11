Matchwinner Jay Rodriguez pinpoints key Burnley ingredient that earned late win over Swansea City

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST

Matchwinner Jay Rodriguez praised Burnley’s persistence and willingness to fight until the very end following their late win against Swansea City.
The 35-year-old’s stoppage-time penalty earned Scott Parker’s men a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor on Sunday.

While it was tough going for much of the encounter, the Clarets stuck at it and got their reward right at the death, as they picked up three points for the first time in five outings.

“It’s nothing short of what we deserved,” Rodriguez told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“It’s been a tough week playing against some tough opponents, so to finish the week off with a win, the lads, the staff and the fans really deserve that.

“We work hard and when you get so close to the end you think ‘are we going to have to settle for a point?’, but credit to the lads, we kept going right until the end.

“You come up against someone like Vigs [Lawrence Vigouroux], I thought he was top. He’s a great keeper and a great lad and when you look at the save he made from CJ [Egan-Riley], that’s where you’re thinking it might not be our day, so it was nice to get it over the line.”

Jay Rodriguez celebrates after netting his late penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardJay Rodriguez celebrates after netting his late penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Rodriguez’ late penalty breathed a huge sigh of relief inside Turf Moor, while also sparking huge celebrations among the Clarets faithful.

“I still celebrate like it’s my first goal,” the striker added.

“They’re moments you have to enjoy because you put a lot of work in over the years to keep playing. You have to try and make the most of it but keep level-headed.”

