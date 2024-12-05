Burnley FC boss Scott Parker says there aren’t enough words to describe the impact Josh Cullen is having on his side.

The 28-year-old midfielder has missed just three games this season – the defeats to Wolves and Sunderland along with the draw at home to Blackburn – and Parker knows just how vital his presence is in the middle of the park.

“He's been top the last two, three games. He's been a driving force; he brings a calmness to this team. There's honestly not enough words that I can compliment Josh Cullen – from the fellow I see off the pitch to the one I see on it; he’s, one, just a very good human being, and professionally wise, his abilities, quality – I've seen a very good version of Josh over the last two games, a real driving force for us.”

Josh Culen runs from Stoke City's Wouter Burger. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Clarets are on a four-game wining streak, and Parker said it was fair to say that confidence amongst the squad was the highest it’s been since he’d been there.

“I think wins do that for you; wins and performances as well. We're coming off the back of four wins, a three-game week last week where we went into it with an intention of trying to get nine points – maximum points – and we managed to do that. So, a training ground and a team is always in a much better place morale wise, and just the general dynamics around the places is always much better after winning football matches. That's exactly what we crave, so we're in a good place at this present moment in time.”