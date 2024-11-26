The official team news from Burnley’s clash with Championship rivals Coventry City at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker has made two changes for tonight’s game against Coventry City, with captain Josh Brownhill missing out through injury.

Brownhill came off towards the end of the Bristol City game, and hasn't been deemed fit enough to make the squad for tonight’s fixture. In his place comes Josh Laurent, while Jeremy Sarmiento returns to the starting eleven ahead of Luca Koleosho.

Last time out at Turf Moor, it was a last-gasp Jay Rodriguez penalty that ensured the Clarets came away with all three points – and the hometown hero will make his 301st appearance for the club after being named up top for the second game running.

For the Sky Blues, interim boss Rhys Carr has made one change from the team that drew 2-2 at home to Sheffield United on Saturday – Tatsuhiro Sakamoto coming in for Jack Rudoni.

Burnley: Trafford, Esteve, Egan-Riley, Laurent, Rodriguez, Anthony, Pires, Roberts, Cullen, Hannibal, Sarmiento. Subs: Hladky, Sambo, Humphreys, Redmond, Egan, Koleosho, Hountondji, Dodgson, Massengo

Coventry City: Collins, Latibeaudier, Thomas, Binks; van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Torp, Dasilva; Sakamoto Bassette. Subs: Dovin, Kitching, Rudoni, Simms, Mason-Clark, Thomas-Asante, Bidwell, Allen, Andrews.