EPL manager sack race: Burnley manager Sean Dyche's job security - according to bookies

Burnley fans rarely have reason to gripe with long-serving manager Sean Dyche and after he secured a sixth-consecutive season of top flight football, chances are the board at Turf Moor are more than a little enamoured with him too.

The fact of the matter is that nobody is truly safe in the Premier League, however, and the world of professional football management can be a cruel and ruthless place.

With that in mind, The Sack Race have put together a complete list of every top flight manager to reveal the latest odds on them being given the boot first this season, and to determine who has the highest likelihood of being shown to the exit door.

1. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United Odds: 40/1 Probability: 2.4%

2. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City Odds: 40/1 Probability: 2.4%

3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool Odds: 40/1 Probability: 2.4%

4. Marcelo Bielsa - Leeds United Odds: 33/1 Probability: 2.9%