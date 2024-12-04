Burnley’s formidable backline is set to welcome reinforcements, with three centre-halves edging closer to a return to first-team action.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall ,and Hannes Delcroix all featured for the Under 23s last night in a thumping 8-1 win over Birmingham. And Clarets boss Scott Parker said it was a selection headache he was looking forward to having.

"It's a good thing [all these players coming back]. They're the demands of the job and the chair that I sit in, and certainly, they're the headaches that you want as a coach really. You never want people on the injured table, and we've got three centre-halves that played last night coming back from injury. One; pleased that all of them got some minutes yesterday, and they're all moving in the right direction, so I'm pleased for that. And that headache is down to me to obviously manage, but it gives us that opportunity to use them players when we need them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley on with the ball whilst under pressure from Elijah Adebayo of Luton Town during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Striker Lyle Foster, who hasn't featured for the club since the Preston game in early October, is back on the grass, as is Manual Benson.

“Aaron [Ramsey] and Lyle, they’re both moving in the right direction. Benny's on the grass now, same with Lyle. Lyle is probably a few weeks away, Benny and Aaron are probably a little bit longer than that, but they're moving in the right way.”