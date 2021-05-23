Nick Pope of Burnley. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Turf Moor stopper had looked to be a shoe-in for Gareth Southgate’s England squad, with some suggestions that he may even have pushed Everton’s Jordan Pickford for the number one jersey.

The 29-year-old started all three of his side’s World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, taking his total tally of international caps up to seven.

But Pope looks set to be highly doubtful for this summer’s tournament, and will have to undergo minor knee surgery in the coming days – as confirmed by Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Speaking to BT Sport, the manager said: “Unfortunately, Nick is going to need a minor operation on his knee this week.

“That’s not ideal for him or us and possibly for the England team. We’ll wait and see.

“It’s nothing too serious, we don’t think, but it still needed doing.

“He was trying to get right for this game to give it a test but didn’t quite come through in training, so he and we have had to make a judgement call on that.

“It’s mainly down to him and he knows what he’s got to do. He’ll have that (the operation) done this week and hopefully it will settle down for a quick recovery.”