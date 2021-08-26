Championship club launch bid for Burnley target, West Ham close in on defender deal

The Clarets had to rely on a penalty shootout to squeeze through at St. James’ Park, and the Turf Moor boss felt that there was little to pick between the two sides in regular time.

He said: "I think both teams were off first half, to be honest, it was flat, nothing in it - it felt like one of those cup games that can feel like that.

"Second half they came to life, a lot brighter, especially in the first 15 minutes, Wayne made a massive save, and that was important.

"The game calmed a little bit, they had another chance, Wayne makes another big save, and I didn't think he had too much more to do.

"When he did, I thought he was excellent, the safety of him, the control, he was excellent throughout, and then the two saves (in the shootout).

"Generally we huffed and puffed a bit, but the desire, mentality, the will to do the basics were on show, particularly second half to see us through the 90 minutes, and then a really secure situation with the penalty takers.

"I thought they all looked confident, although Browny's didn't go in, and Wayne made two big saves."

Nathan Collins also made his debut, and Dyche was pleased overall with the youngster's contribution: "It's his first real game, if you like, with us, and he did fine, Ben next to him was very good again, strong with his organisation.

"At the minute, unfortunately, it's only the last week, 10 days, we can't do a 10 v 10 together, so you're putting out a team that you can't do much work with.

"They should know how we work, but you can't do that much work with them, so it is tough.

"So for that reason it's a really good win overall."

