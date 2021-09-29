The division's bottom two go head-to-head on Saturday as pointless Norwich City come to town.

The Canaries also arrive with the top flight's worst goal difference at -14.

Daniel Farke's Championship winners have conceded twice or more in every game but one [Arsenal] and have scored just twice themselves.

"You tend not to listen to things like that or look at the table too much," said the 32-year-old right back.

"It’s important but as long as we do what we’re supposed to be doing we think that will look after us – the work we put in on the training ground, the effort that we put in on the weekend.

"One game and it can all change the momentum and we can kick on.”

He added: "The performances have been there, the attitude has been spot on so it is difficult to pinpoint what has gone wrong.

"We watch games back and the goals we are conceding at the times we are, we need to put that right but it is hard to pinpoint the main reason as to why we haven’t quite got off the mark.

"It is very important to try and get the first three points on the board because we don’t want to keep trying to find that first win, it will be huge for us.

"If we could get the three points it would kickstart the season and we can go from there."

