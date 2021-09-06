And Sean Dyche has pointed to the example of the Belgian when discussing his new addition, claiming that it showed such a signing can work at Turf Moor: "Steven was very interesting, a very bright football man.

"I like him a lot, I think he's quite a travelled player, he was a captain very young, played under a lot of pressure at times, played for the national side - he knew what he wanted, and he said he had a fantastic time here.

"He was quite into the education of the game and found a way of working here, as he described it, to win without the ball, and he never knew that because he was brought up a different way.

"Once he bought into it, he enjoyed that side of the game and how it improved him as a player, so I did share that with him.

"Words are what they are, actions change everything, and it took him a while until he really got hold of it, and once he did...unfortunately a knee injury cost him.

"At that stage he was so hardy to his belief in what we were doing, he was actually playing on with a lump of cartilage floating around his knee, and he hadn't even bothered about it.

"Then his calf, etc etc.

"When I spoke to him, I shared my view of what it was, shared the realities, and it took him a while, but he came and spoke to me about it and said 'I get what you said, everything was right. Originally I didn't get it, but I do.'

"Sometimes it can take time."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Saints want Johnstone Southampton are already plotting a move to sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for free at the end of the season. (The Athletic) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Nketiah could leave for fee Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is stalling on signing a contract, potentially leaving the Gunners without a fee if he leaves in the summer. Brighton have been linked. (The Sun) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

3. Villa keen on Jones Aston Villa are set to try their luck to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool in the January transfer window. (The Sun) (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Rodriguez in demand Istanbul Basaksehir want to sign Everton outcast James Rodriguez before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 8th. (Foot Mercato) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales