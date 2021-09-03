It has been a case of first things first, with chairman Alan Pace admitting new signings were the immediate priority.

But with Sean Dyche’s deal due to run out in the summer, that is very much the most pressing matter now for the chairman.

And Dyche now expects the situation to be sorted out imminently.

Asked whether the club backing him in the window had a bearing on him signing, he admitted: “No bearing, it is with the lawyers and hopefully we will get it sorted out pretty quickly.”

An agreement has been on the cards for some time, with both parties seemingly on the same page.

Pace said three weeks ago: “We love Sean to death. We want Sean to be here for a long time.

“If it was up to me, I’d write a contract for 10 years, I don’t have a problem.

“We also have collectively identified there are other priorities, because we are very comfortable with one another, I think, and we have a good thing working together.

“It is still a priority, but I wouldn’t put it as the number one priority – the window is for now.

“I’m not worried from that perspective.”

Asked whether he was relaxed about the situation, Pace added: “I am, I was probably less relaxed when we came in, from a worrying perspective, I can be a little anxious and impatient, that’s my nature – I’d like everything done yesterday.

“I’m learning more patience because it doesn’t just happen, things have to be sorted out, but the more important side was the window and getting comfortable with each other, because if you’re doing something long term, it has to feel right for everybody.”

