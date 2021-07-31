The Clarets moved early to secure a deal for Nathan Collins from Stoke City, and have since signed veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a free transfer.

But manager Sean Dyche knows how important it is for his side to keep growing.

"We still need a bit of strength; we are still looking at players and options to bring in. We know that we need a bit more depth, but we had Vyds come back in the building and training this week.

"We'll wait and see with Woody of course, but when they come back it bulks us a little bit. There's Kevin Long and Popey, but we still need a couple more beyond that. We want to see if there's one or two we can bring in."

Asked if any deals were edging closer to completion, he added: "No, not at the moment.

"There are a few things that we're hopeful on, but we'll have to wait and see as usual. I've said all along, we want to be productive and challenge ourselves in the market where we can, but it's not going to be a case of ripping up the whole model and starting again.

"There's not going to be money everywhere. We'll try and tailor the right funds to go towards the right areas and get players in. We do need a bit more strength, we know that!"

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Ancelotti wants Richarlison reunion Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged the club to sell Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz to fund a move for Everton’s Richarlison. (El Confidencial) (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) Photo: Atsushi Tomura Buy photo

2. Leeds launch Traore bid Leeds United have submitted a £30million bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore. (The Times) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. Leeds in for O'Brien Leeds United have entered talks over a deal to snap up Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien. (Football Insider) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

4. Toon keen on Fulgini Newcastle United have joined a trio of Premier League clubs in the chase for midfielder Angelo Fulgini this summer. Crystal Palace, Everton, and Southampton are also interested. (Daily Mail) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER Buy photo