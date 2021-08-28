The Clarets have been heavily linked with a move for Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet recently, although the player’s upcoming international duty with the Ivory Coast means that time is running out for a deal to be complete before next week’s deadline.

When asked about any potential transfers, Dyche said: "We're hoping they'll be concluded earlier, obviously, everyone does.

“We're waiting on news of the possibles, the maybes.

"You always hope if things can get done, they will get done quicker, we'll wait and see.

"Players going away, there's always a bit of a grey area, so we're not 100% yet on how that is going to look, but we'll see what the next few days bring.”

And on the deadline in general, with four days or so to go, he added: "It's very difficult here, it has since I've been here, very rarely do we get to definite situations until they're actually done.

"We've got a couple of things that are maybes now, but until they're actually done…we've lost so many players down the years, usually financially, but sometimes for different circumstances.

"I think it would be helpful (more numbers).

”If we don't, which we didn't last year, we work with the group we've got.

"I think they're a good group, they've shown that over the last few seasons, but it would be helpful if we could get the right players in, who can affect the group.”

