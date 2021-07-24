The Clarets have garnered a reputation for being frugal spenders, and the Turf Moor chief has suggested that things could be the same again this summer.

Speaking on TalkSport, Dyche said: “When the new ownership came in, they made it clear they want to build the club.

“They’re not going to throw money in and say, ‘just get on with it’.

”So the club still has to be pretty diligent. We’re still in a particular market.

“We don’t offer contracts that many other clubs do, so we have to work hard on that side of things.

”We can’t afford many misses.

“Every player we sign, he has to do something and operate at the club.

“It’s been tricky down the years, but we’ve found our way and we’ve got some very good players who are currently here.

“We do need to pad it out a little bit, we need a bit more quality in certain areas and we certainly need bodies in because we are a bit short.

“I’m used to working like that, so we’ll see what the market brings.

”We’re not very often in a position where we get the first draft picks because the money goes too high.

“We’re often in first and out first! We’ll see if we can get the players we think can help us.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Toon in Barkley race Ross Barkley looks like he could be on his way out of Chelsea with Newcastle United being a potential destination. (SkyBet) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

2. Liverpool in for Clark Liverpool are leading the race to sign exciting Newcastle United prospect Bobby Clark. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

3. Klaesson closes in on Leeds move Kristoffer Klaesson is flying to England to complete a move to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United. (The Athletic) (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Buy photo

4. Gallagher in Leeds talks Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been in talks over a loan move to Leeds United. (Football.London) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Buy photo