The Clarets took just two points from their opening seven matches in 2020/21, but with tricky clashes against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Leeds United, and Leicester City to contend with in the opening stages of this campaign, could be in for another rocky spell.

If nothing else, however, Dyche has been impressed by his side’s work in preseason.

Speaking after a 1-0 friendly win over Blackpool, he said: “We mixed the side a bit again but there was a good attitude from the start.

“We looked fresh and we looked at it and I was really pleased overall.

“There was a real good energy and tempo to our play. We need to sharpen up a little bit with our chances because we created enough tonight but there was a real good feel to us.

“We want games that feel like that because it certainly did feel like a real game and yet again there was a nice atmosphere with fans in the stadium.

“It all adds to it and the build-up to the season.”

Dyche added: "The good side of Covid and all the challenges we had last season was that a lot of the young players here have been around the first team a lot now.

"It's a bit more familiar to them, they adapt better, but there are a few good performers at the moment. I'm quite pleased with that."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Spurs agree Romero deal Reports from Italy suggest Spurs have agreed a £43m deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. He's currently on a two-year loan deal from Juventus, but his current side can activate a clause to buy him and immediately sell him on. (Football Italia) (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) Photo: Alexandre Schneider Buy photo

2. Battle on for Saul Niguez Man Utd and Liverpool have both been credited with an interest in Atletico Madrid's £35m-rated midfielder Saul, as his agent prepares to fly to England to drum up interest in his client. He won La Liga with his side last season. (The Mirror) (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Buy photo

3. City eye Sterling deal Man City are said to be confident of tying down Raheem Sterling down to a new deal, despite contract talks with England's Euro 2020 star stalling. He's said to be unfazed by the potential challenge of battling incoming £100m man Jack Grealish for a starting spot. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Paul Ellis - Pool Buy photo

4. DERBY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Todd Cantwell of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Norwich City at Pride Park Stadium on April 10, 2021 in Derby, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Norwich City look set to demand a fee in the region of £40m for Todd Cantwell, as interest in the exciting midfielder continues to grow. He played a key role in his side's promotion back to the Premier League last season, scoring six goals and making five assists. Leeds United and Aston Villa have both been linked with moves in the past. (Express) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo