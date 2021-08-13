The Clarets have come through pre-season relatively unscathed, and while the Turf Moor boss admits that it could be a struggle, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of bringing in some more new additions before the transfer window shuts.

Dyche said of his side's preparations: "The recruitment side has been a challenge, it always is, so that's something I'm used to - ongoing hopes we can recruit in the areas we need - but that aside, I think the team prep has been really good.

"The pre-season has gone well generally, starting with the fitness, because that is important after last year, we had so many injuries to contend with.

"We still have a couple, Kevin Long is still out, Dale Stephens is still out, so those two will be a bit longer, but we're generally looking stronger in that area.

"The actual fitness physically has been really good, and form has been decent, so a lot of positives going into the season."

As regards progress in the transfer market, Dyche added: "We're not that much closer at the current time, I'm speaking to the owners freely, Alan Pace particularly, about what we can do.

"There are situations we are involved in, the numbers still have to work - the new people will hopefully adjust slightly but it's not going to be a radical shift."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

