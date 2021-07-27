After a promising start in which they snapped up Nathan Collins from Stoke City, the Clarets have settled into a recognisable pattern of swirling rumours, and have only brought in veteran stopper Wayne Hennessey since.

But Sean Dyche is clear on which parts of his squad he still needs to strengthen.

"We still need more depth in the wide areas," the Clarets boss said.

"We are probably one or two short so we will see how that goes in the transfer window.

"We want people who can challenge us, we don't just want to bring in any players.

"I've always said that, whether you've got money or not, you've still got to have players who can challenge and put pressure on the group, or take peoples' places.

"That's what we're looking for, it's not easy to find, we've still got a certain market we have to work in. We'll see how that goes over the coming weeks."

One wide man who has been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation in recent weeks in Dwight McNeil, but Dyche gave a typically frank response when quizzed on the winger’s future at Turf Moor.

Asked how determined he was to retain the Young Lion, he said: "I don't have to be determined, he is still here, so am I."

