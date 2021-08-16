The Clarets created a number of chances, but were ultimately unable to double their early advantage, and Albion stormed back late on to punish their wastefulness.

Speaking after the game, Dyche said: "Definitely frustrated after a very strong performance overall, particularly the first half, obviously.

"Getting countered, two similar goals, things we don't normally give those situations up easily - we did certainly on the break from a corner.

"That was the story of the second half really, but the pressure chamber we had in the first half was very good, we stopped them from playing and played ourselves.

"Second half we didn't get our distances right and once you get that wrong, you leave too much space in key areas, for them to keep the ball.

"So a strange, frustrating day, disappointing in the end.”

The more opportunities went begging, the more you feared Burnley would be made to pay, and Dyche added: "It is the toughest job in the game, scoring goals, but I think we created enough high-quality chances.

"We created real moments, real chances inside their area, set pieces were really strong again, scored from one, Ben Mee hit the bar from another, Johann hits the post , Woody has a chance, Jay Rod, you do always have that weird thing in the Premier League though, 'is this going to be one of those odd ones?'”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Edouard move in doubt Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been the subject of interest from Brighton, is pricing himself out of a move south of the border this month. (The Sun) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

2. Big guns after Sarr Manchester United and Chelsea are battling to sign Metz teenager Pape Matar Sarr. (Football Insider) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: LOIC VENANCE Buy photo

3. Leeds back in for Nandez Leeds United could be about to re-launch their bid to sign Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari after his move to Inter Milan hit the buffers. Contact has been made once again between the Whites and the 25-year-old, and a deal could be struck (Tutto Mercato Web) (Photo by SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SILVIO AVILA Buy photo

4. Gunners linked with Conte Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Arsenal after the Gunners lost their opening league game of the season against Brentford. (Tuttosport) (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Photo: Mattia Ozbot Buy photo