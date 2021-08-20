The Clarets boss is yet to pen a new deal with the club, and has faced a number of questions about his future in recent weeks.

Asked again at this week's pre-match press conference, amid some cynicism in some parts on why the contract hasn't been signed yet, Dyche said: “It’s been a situation which is often the case, and I said this a couple of weeks ago, the thing that people don’t know, nor should they, about players’ contracts is it’s a given contract and that contact is the same.

“All players sign the same contract, a blue contract as we used to call it. They’re all the same, except with different numbers on them.

“Managers’ contracts are different, they have to be drawn up and changed, different wording. It’s not a standard, set contract so it can take a bit of time.

“The lawyers of the club, the lawyer has to get involved so everyone is au fait with it, so that’s where it’s at.

“It’s taking a bit more time than was hoped. It is in process and I’ve never said I’m leaving, I’ve never said anything other than I am still here and I am still currently here.

“So I’m waiting on news on when that can be tidied up and when that gets delivered to me. Hopefully it’s in all place and it will get dealt with.”

