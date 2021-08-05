That’s a viewpoint echoed by manager Sean Dyche too, with the Clarets boss delivering a typically frank assessment of where his squad are at going into the 2021/22 campaign.
Speaking recently, he said: "We still need a bit of strength; we are still looking at players and options to bring in. We know that we need a bit more depth, but we had Vyds come back in the building and training this week.
"We'll wait and see with Woody of course, but when they come back it bulks us a little bit. There's Kevin Long and Popey, but we still need a couple more beyond that. We want to see if there's one or two we can bring in."
Asked if any deals were edging closer to completion, the top flight's longest-serving manager added: "No, not at the moment.
"There are a few things that we're hopeful on, but we'll have to wait and see as usual. I've said all along, we want to be productive and challenge ourselves in the market where we can, but it's not going to be a case of ripping up the whole model and starting again.
"There's not going to be money everywhere. We'll try and tailor the right funds to go towards the right areas and get players in. We do need a bit more strength, we know that!"
