Burnley transfer news: Wolves urged to sign Clarets talent, Liverpool player named as ideal Dyche target

The Clarets finished 17th in the table, 11 points clear of the relegation places, but ultimately won just one of their last five matches – losing three on the bounce right at the end of the campaign.

And manager Sean Dyche has admitted that his side seemed to slacken off in their efforts following their 2-0 win over Fulham earlier this month.

He said: “We petered out after the Fulham game, and it’s been tough - we were missing two key players again today, and that’s been the story of the season, but within that, we’ve still got 39 points, which is not to be scoffed at.

”We've had to take on the challenge of when we have been missing players, and it’s been tough.

”When we’ve had players fit, we’ve had a very competitive side again.

”I think it didn’t help, but the last couple of games...I’ve got to be careful because these players have given a lot under very tough circumstances, in their lives and on the pitch with loads of games, no reinforcements last summer, so we’ve asked a lot of them, and they’ve delivered over a season.

”Just petered out at the end, which we were a bit worried about after the Fulham game, but we just didn’t have that edge today that you need to win games."

With the season now at an end, we've gathered the rest of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...

