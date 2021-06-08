Burnley transfer news: West Ham told to sign Clarets star, Aston Villa among favourites for midfielder

The Clarets have garnered a reputation for being frugal in the transfer market, but it would appear that manager Sean Dyche is also open to the idea of flexing a little more financial muscle in the upcoming summer window.

Speaking about the possibility of bringing in new additions to his squad in the coming months, the Turf Moor boss said: "We're always open-minded - if we have to shuffle the pack, we would.

"We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

"If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

"Probably the most talked about recently was Josh Brownhill, who had to adapt to what we do, to the challenges, and he's done very well.

"So finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football.

"We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see."

