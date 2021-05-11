Burnley transfer news: Player would 'love' to join Clarets this summer, Pundit urges Arsenal to raid Sheffield United

Even though the Cottagers were pretty much down and out going into the clash, defeat against Sean Dyche’s men means that they are definitely relegated – much to the relief of the Clarets, Brighton, Newcastle United, and Southampton.

The results finally buries any lingering doubts at Turf Moor after a rollercoaster season that started very sluggishly for Burnley.

After a slow beginning, however, Dyche’s men have really picked up the pace in recent weeks, and the manager is delighted with his side’s efforts.

Speaking after Monday’s game, he said: "A lot of work has been put into this season.

"It's been my most challenging as a manager, without a doubt. I'm very pleased with that.

"There was so much going on from the last lockdown through to the sale of the club. There were a lot of challenges there. If I wrote a book you'd probably find it in the fiction section.

"The team, with the injuries, has been unbelievable.

"I've never witnessed anything like that since being at this football club, or in my previous spell at Watford.

"That was a massive challenge and obviously the lack of investment from the outgoing owners, which was difficult. There have been so many different things.

"I've never wavered my belief in the group. I've been pretty pleased with my performance, not just the team's, as well as my staff."

