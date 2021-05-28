Burnley transfer news: PL rivals make contact over Clarets swoop, Newcastle 'likely' to sell defender
Burnley ended their season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to bottom side Sheffield United last weekend, but the match didn’t come without its lessons for manager Sean Dyche.
The Clarets boss experimented with a slight change in formation against the Blades, opting for a 4-4-1-1 rather than his usual 4-4-2.
An uninspired attacking display was evidence to Dyche that his side could benefit from some reinforcements in attacking areas, however.
Reflecting on his side’s performance after the match, the Turf Moor chief said: "That has been a challenge for us all season - the quality in the attacking third - and it was missing again.
"That is certainly something we have to look at, and it often comes with investment and quality of player.
"Some of it is what we can work with the players on the coaching side, so we will look at that.
"It (the shape) was more a case of asking the question of the players when we are playing not a top side, can we go and open up an opposition?
"We didn't manage to do that.
"I am a big fan of two centre forwards, and that just showed the reason why, because you want to put pressure on the opposition by using the centre forwards well."
Burnley scored 33 goals in 38 matches as they finished 17th in the Premier League this season. Only Sheffield United and Fulham, both of who were relegated, registered fewer goals.
