Burnley transfer news: Clarets to battle Newcastle for cut-price swoop, Liverpool want 'next Bruno Fernandes'

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were enough to decide a one-sided clash as the Clarets welcomed supporters back to Turf Moor.

Reflecting on the game, manager Sean Dyche said: “You don’t want to keep saying that (scoreline flattered the opposition), but there was a little bit of that in it.

”They are a quality side, we know that, and they were clinical with their chances.

”That went against us, where we haven’t taken ours.

”We've actually done pretty well overall I think, there were a lot of good signs, we have created chances, which is difficult we had more of the ball than we’ve probably had ever against Liverpool, but there is the gap, it’s there to see.

”They had three shots on target and scored three, and that’s sometimes how it is against this sort of side, they invest heavily on quality players and when they are on form, they show it.

”Ours is a development type plan, and we’ve definitely got to make a shift in that direction when it’s in the top third, because we had some great moments in important areas of the pitch, where we should do better.

”That is the challenge for us going forward, definitely.”

The result leaves Burnley 17th in the table with a final day clash against Sheffield United to come.

