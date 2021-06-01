Burnley transfer news: Clarets target admits uncertain future, West Ham target in-form forward

The Clarets had to dig deep on occasion, and had leading goalscorer Chris Wood to thank several times for his contributions.

The New Zealander hit 12 goals and three assists in 33 top flight outings this term, and was duly awarded with the club’s Player of the Season award.

Admittedly, he didn't score in the last three games of the season, but Burnley had confirmed their survival by that stage, and manager Sean Dyche said: “I think his second half of the season has been very strong, particularly in the last few games.

“His all-round form...I thought he was excellent against Liverpool, his hold up play is improving all the time, his physicality is improving - he can be a real handful as well as being a talented player.

“I’ve been very impressed with him over the season for sure."

Wood’s form also earned him praise from Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

The former Newcastle United striker said: "I like him, I like what he does for the team and he is the focal point for them He is very good at occupying two centre halves.

"He is a get out for Burnley if they want because they are not afraid to knock it long.

"He is horrible to play against and he won't give defenders a moment's peace."

We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer will become Newcastle United's first signing of the summer transfer window in a deal worth around £6m. (Mirror)

Brighton have renewed their interest in Stuttgart's forward Nicolas Gonzalez.The Seagulls are weighing up a fresh attempt to sign the versatile 23-year-old Argentina international who they were also keen on a year ago. (Daily Mail)

Brighton are ready to sell Yves Bissouma this summer and the player favours a move to Arsenal over any other club. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool will hold crunch talks with Takumi Minamino following international duty with the Japan international open to a return to Southampton next term. (Hampshire Live)