Burnley transfer news: Clarets table eight-figure bid for long-term target, Arsenal player pushes for Chelsea switch

After missing the final few games of the campaign, the Turf Moor stopper was forced undergo knee surgery this week, and will now miss out on this summer’s European Championship.

With a solid run of form under his belt for England, the Clarets favourite could well have pushed for a starting berth in the competition, but will now have to make do with watching from home.

And manager Gareth Southgate has spoken about his disappointment at the situation.

He said: “It’s heartbreaking to get an injury so close to a major tournament.

“He’s been a fantastic member of our squad, totally unselfish guy, in Russia he spent hour after hour throwing himself around at penalties, which was as import in our success in the penalty shootout as the guys that took them.

“Him and Jack Butland were phenomenal in those situations, so I’m really disappointed for him, it obviously opens up opportunities for others, and Sam (Johnstone) and Aaron (Ramsdale) have finished the season well with their clubs, and Dean is in that battle for the number one spot at Manchester United at the moment.

“And Jordan has finished the season really strongly since he’s come back from his injury, his focus, his calmness in goal has really stood out.

“So I’m very pleased with his form.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...

1. Rondón talks up return Ex-Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon is lining up a move back to the Premier League this summer – and the striker himself has also talked up a return to the ‘best league in the world’. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Bruce set for blowout Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is likely to blow his entire summer transfer budget on one star signing. (Football Insider) (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Broadway Buy photo

3. Willian eyes Chelsea comeback Arsenal winger Willian is believed to be eyeing a return to Chelsea, less than a year after leaving them to join the Gunners. The Brazil international failed to impress in north London last season, scoring just one league goal. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

4. Liverpool close in on Konate Liverpool are set to complete their first transfer of the summer, as they ready a £35m offer for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate. The offer will be accepted, as it meets the player's minimum release clause. (Telegraph) (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images) Photo: Cathrin Mueller Buy photo