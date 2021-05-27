Burnley transfer news: Clarets table eight-figure bid for long-term target, Arsenal player pushes for Chelsea switch
Burnley ended the season with a bit of a whimper following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of bottom club Sheffield United, and there was more bad news on the horizon for goalkeeper Nick Pope.
After missing the final few games of the campaign, the Turf Moor stopper was forced undergo knee surgery this week, and will now miss out on this summer’s European Championship.
With a solid run of form under his belt for England, the Clarets favourite could well have pushed for a starting berth in the competition, but will now have to make do with watching from home.
And manager Gareth Southgate has spoken about his disappointment at the situation.
He said: “It’s heartbreaking to get an injury so close to a major tournament.
“He’s been a fantastic member of our squad, totally unselfish guy, in Russia he spent hour after hour throwing himself around at penalties, which was as import in our success in the penalty shootout as the guys that took them.
“Him and Jack Butland were phenomenal in those situations, so I’m really disappointed for him, it obviously opens up opportunities for others, and Sam (Johnstone) and Aaron (Ramsdale) have finished the season well with their clubs, and Dean is in that battle for the number one spot at Manchester United at the moment.
“And Jordan has finished the season really strongly since he’s come back from his injury, his focus, his calmness in goal has really stood out.
“So I’m very pleased with his form.”
