Burnley transfer news: Clarets plot eight-figure defender raid, Fresh doubt cast over Turf Moor exit

Not only do they have new owners who fans will be hoping are willing to splash some cash in the market, but rumours continue to persist about Sean Dyche’s future.

The Turf Moor manager has been touted as a leading target for Crystal Palace following the departure of Roy Hodgson, and until a new boss does come in at Selhurst Park, the Clarets are bound to be worried about losing their long-serving chief.

Speaking about the matter on Sky Sports News, Paul Merson urged Dyche to exercise caution before making any decision on his future.

West Brom are set to demand a ‘staggering’ £20million for in-demand goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Leeds United, Manchester United, and West Ham are all said to be interestedt in the stopper. (The Sun) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The former Arsenal man said: “He’s done an unbelievable job.

"Sean Dyche has got to be careful if he moves on.

"He has a job for life, in my opinion, or as long as he wants it. Or, he goes somewhere else and it could be 10 minutes – I mean that. It could be a season, it could be half a season because we’ve seen it too many times.

"For me, he does unbelievable to keep that team up every year, every player wants to play for him, and the biggest compliment you can give any manager is that week in, week out, season after season, they all run through brick walls for him.

John Terry is keen on bringing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Aston Villa this summer. (Daily Star) (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"That is the biggest compliment you can give. If you can do that, you’re a good manager.”

We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...

Chris Wilder plans to make a move for Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle should he get the West Brom job. (Mirror) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United have emerged as the bookies' favourites to land Hertha BSC attacker Matheus Cunha this summer. (SkyBet) (Photo by Annegret Hilse - Pool/Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to sell winger Xherdan Shaqiri for £7million. The Reds are hoping to raise funds ahead of making Brighton’s Yves Bissouma their second signing of the transfer window. (Sabah Spor) (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will reignite their interest in Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer after failing with a bid in January. (Record) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton are currently leading the race to sign Derby County midfielder Jason Knight this summer, with the Rams set to face a considerable amount of interest in the 20-year-old. West Ham and Crystal Palace are also keen. (The Sun) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Burnley are lining up a £10 million bid for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. (The Sun) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Leeds United target Michael Olise will leave Reading in the summer after missing out on promotion. (TEAMtalk) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)