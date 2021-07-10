Burnley transfer gossip: Dyche provides transfer update as defender pens new Turf Moor deal

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The young Irish defender arrives at Turf Moor with a burgeoning reputation and plenty of Championship experience, and will be hoping to make the transition into life in the top flight as seamlessly as possible.

But it would appear that the Clarets aren’t done in the transfer window just yet – and if you don’t believe us, how about an update from the manager himself?

Here is today's Burnley transfer speculation…

Dyche discusses possibility of more deals

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has sought to reassure supporters that his side still have funds available to bring in new signings after the arrival of Nathan Collins from Stoke City.

Speaking about the Clarets future dealings in the transfer window, he said: “The plan going forward is to add to the group wherever necessary and when we can.

”I’ve said all along that it’s smaller steps and the finances still have to be in balance, but Nathan will be a very good acquisition by the club going forwards and there are other things on the radar that we’re looking at.

“We’re pushing and trying to get them over the line and I assure everyone that it’s not always about finance.

“Sometimes it is, but there is finance available, I can assure everyone and we are looking at players that fit us, and are what we need.”

New deal for Clarets defender

Burnley have confirmed that defender Richard Nartey has agreed a new 12-month contract with the option deal of a further year at the club.

The 22-year-old has been on the books at Turf Moor since last November after being released by Chelsea, but is still yet to make his senior debut for the Clarets.

Nartey came through the youth system at Stamford Bridge, and generally operates at the heart of defence.

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League transfer news below...

West Ham have made contact over a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to join La Liga outfit Elche. (AS)

Sampdoria and Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard is reportedly set for a move to the Premier League, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Leicester City. (Calcio Mercato)

Newcastle United are the new frontrunners in the race to sign Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Football Insider)

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all are planning bids for Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe. (90min)

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to beat Celtic to the signing of Japanese forward Kaoro Mitoma after the Olympics. (Tokyo Sport)