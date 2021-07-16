Burnley transfer gossip: Clarets plot swoop for Liverpool international, West Ham in talks for Euro 2020 star
Burnley are still yet to add to their first team squad following the arrival of Nathan Collins from Stoke City.
The Clarets finally got a deal for the promising Irish defender over the line earlier in the transfer window, but have failed to bring in any more fresh faces after that.
They continue to be linked with potential signings, however, and yesterday we brought you reports that Sean Dyche’s men are closing in on a deal to bring veteran Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to Turf Moor on a free transfer to provide cover and competition between the sticks.
Further reports have linked Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a possible loan exit this summer, and it will be interesting to what, if any, impact Hennessey’s arrival has on the young stopper’s future.
Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…