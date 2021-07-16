Burnley transfer gossip: Clarets plot swoop for Liverpool international, West Ham in talks for Euro 2020 star

The Clarets finally got a deal for the promising Irish defender over the line earlier in the transfer window, but have failed to bring in any more fresh faces after that.

They continue to be linked with potential signings, however, and yesterday we brought you reports that Sean Dyche’s men are closing in on a deal to bring veteran Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to Turf Moor on a free transfer to provide cover and competition between the sticks.

Further reports have linked Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a possible loan exit this summer, and it will be interesting to what, if any, impact Hennessey’s arrival has on the young stopper’s future.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Leeds draw up three-man shortlist Leeds have drawn up a three-man shortlist of Kristoffer Klaesson, Freddie Woodman and Dani Cardenas as they search for a replacement for goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. Reports they have offered £10m for Woodman are also believed to be wide of the mark. (Mirror)

2. Cherries in for Davis Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Leeds United defender Leif Davis. The Championship outfit are working on a season-long loan deal for the left-back. (Football Insider)

3. Whites cool Nandez interest Leeds United seem to have somewhat given up on signing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. According to reports, the midfielder 'seemed headed for Leeds', but the Premier League side 'appear to have let go' of the signing, who was a Bielsa request. Inter Milan will now have a shot at his transfer. (Calcio Mercato)

4. Toon close in on Willock Newcastle United believe they're close to finalising a deal that would see Joe Willock return to St James' Park. (Telegraph)